Madison Wealth Management Buys 1,967 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 666.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,204,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,339.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.