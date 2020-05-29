Mackay Shields LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.16% of First of Long Island worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 53,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 52,991 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,583. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. First of Long Island Corp has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.52.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. On average, analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

