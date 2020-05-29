Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 9,500 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Neogen by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,263,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,080 shares in the company, valued at $936,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,253 shares of company stock worth $2,600,646 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEOG stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.