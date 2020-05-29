Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.12. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

