Mackay Shields LLC Invests $612,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,445,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

