Mackay Shields LLC Invests $523,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of SHOO opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

