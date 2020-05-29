Mackay Shields LLC Increases Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.12% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $120,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $609.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

