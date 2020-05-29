Mackay Shields LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $62,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,871.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,461 shares of company stock valued at $536,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

