Mackay Shields LLC Has $484,000 Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.97. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

