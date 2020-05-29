Mackay Shields LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Rogers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Rogers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $109.26 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $183.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $198.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

