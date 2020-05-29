Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $32,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $30,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Itron by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after buying an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $16,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Johnson Rice began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

