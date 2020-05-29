Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.55. Lumber Liquidators shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 5,270,300 shares changing hands.
The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.
The firm has a market cap of $251.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
