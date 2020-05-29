Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.13. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 130,255,149 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LK. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 122.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,522,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after buying an additional 7,455,616 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Luckin Coffee by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,087,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,190,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,218,000 after buying an additional 938,186 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

