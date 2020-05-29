Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,339.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,993.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

