Lisa M. O’neill Sells 1,800 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LKFN stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

