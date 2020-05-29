Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
