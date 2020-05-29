Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

