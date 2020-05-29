Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,339.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

