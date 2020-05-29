Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB) Trading Down 16.7%

Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 1,041,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 351,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

