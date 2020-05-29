Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.06

Media stories about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing earned a media sentiment score of -3.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LMPMF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

