Langley Steinert Sells 24,011 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $623,805.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,705,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $297,148.50.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,283 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $303,390.10.

On Friday, May 15th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $271,575.72.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $266,173.02.

On Monday, May 11th, Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $359,947.20.

On Friday, May 8th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $598,594.23.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $592,351.37.

On Monday, May 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $278,779.32.

On Friday, May 1st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $270,615.24.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $271,215.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 2.00. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

