KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $33.97 on Friday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KONE OYJ/ADR will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

