Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,673 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

