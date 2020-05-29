Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $194.95

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.95 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 193.90 ($2.55), with a volume of 2359954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.45 ($2.51).

Several research firms have issued reports on KGF. HSBC upgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.90 ($2.45).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

