Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

KEY opened at C$21.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

