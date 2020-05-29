Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 5,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,141,093.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $482.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.74. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.31 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

