Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

KW stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,654,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,922 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $11,245,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $11,054,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,944,000 after purchasing an additional 447,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

