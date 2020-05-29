Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $15.76 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $583.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kelly Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 237,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $17,546,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kelly Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

