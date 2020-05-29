Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,384 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,382.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

