Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $727.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Kearny Financial will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Lawton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kearny Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 197,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.