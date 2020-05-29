KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

KB Home stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KB Home by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

