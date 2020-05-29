John David Jr. Currier Sells 191,429 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Stock

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) EVP John David Jr. Currier sold 191,429 shares of FGL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $2,023,404.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,214.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FG stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.69. FGL Holdings has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FGL in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FGL by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FGL by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. FGL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

