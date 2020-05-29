Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Shares of JT opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.21. Jianpu Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.83 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. Equities analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,929,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 164,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

