James Dagg Sells 16,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALTR stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 72.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,136,725 shares of the software’s stock worth $109,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 64.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,489,635 shares of the software’s stock worth $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 971,153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,559,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,529,958 shares of the software’s stock worth $126,761,000 after purchasing an additional 324,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,822,273 shares of the software’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 266,195 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.