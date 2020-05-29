Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading Down 5.1%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 591,269 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 866,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

