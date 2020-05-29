Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $195.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

