J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $118.88 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.65.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.