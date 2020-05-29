Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INVH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $45,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

