Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lawson Products (LAWS)

5/28/2020 – Lawson Products is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/4/2020 – Lawson Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/30/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/16/2020 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.99. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $282.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 2,500 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 3,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2,825.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

