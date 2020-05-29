Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Stock Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 458.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,190,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGI opened at $116.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $141.39.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

