International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in International Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.