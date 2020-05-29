Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

IBP opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

