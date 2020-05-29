Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells $26,932.80 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pinterest stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of -6.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,570 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,245.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,055 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $25,964,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

