Insider Buying: United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) CFO Acquires 2,950 Shares of Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) CFO Brad Martz bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $22,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Insurance stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.82. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $202.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UIHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

