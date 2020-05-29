Infigen Energy (ASX:IFN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Infigen Energy Ltd (ASX:IFN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.51. Infigen Energy shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 8,637,912 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.73.

Infigen Energy Company Profile (ASX:IFN)

Infigen Energy Limited develops, owns, and operates renewable energy generation assets in Australia. It has 557 megawatts of installed generation capacity in New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia. The company's development pipeline comprises approximately 1,100 megawatts of wind and solar projects in Australia.

