Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ILPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $18.77 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 763.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 71,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

