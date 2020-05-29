Independence (NYSE:IHC) and Vericity (NYSE:VERY) Financial Analysis

Independence (NYSE:IHC) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Independence and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 2.07% 4.48% 1.95% Vericity -15.65% -9.64% -2.97%

20.2% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Independence shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence and Vericity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $374.45 million 1.17 $12.40 million N/A N/A Vericity $135.30 million 1.33 -$19.32 million N/A N/A

Independence has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Independence and Vericity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Independence beats Vericity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through general agents, independent brokers, and independent producers in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

