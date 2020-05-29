Independence Group (ASX:IGO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Shares of Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.41. Independence Group shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 3,680,097 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$5.70.

In other news, insider Kathleen Bozanic purchased 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.56 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,672.60 ($21,044.40).

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

