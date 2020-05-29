Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Imperial Tobacco Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

