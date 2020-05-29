Imperial Capital Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

