iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 14.3%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) shares fell 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 691,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 479,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.

iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

